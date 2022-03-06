Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

J traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. 593,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

