Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Aeva Technologies reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

AEVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 1,432,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.68. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

