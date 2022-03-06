Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

ELMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 559,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.