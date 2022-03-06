Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $368.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00222861 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.