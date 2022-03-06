Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1,676.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00034082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00103109 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,054,158 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

