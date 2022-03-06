$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to announce $51.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $227.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. 581,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

