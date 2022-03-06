Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $4.434-4.513 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of TTC traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,384. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $7,697,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

