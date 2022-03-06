Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 107,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.