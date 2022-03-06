Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 107,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $27.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
