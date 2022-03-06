$383.56 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to announce $383.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.40 million and the lowest is $356.04 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,427. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

