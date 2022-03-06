$440.66 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will report sales of $440.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.93 million to $492.42 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $26.58. 3,846,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.