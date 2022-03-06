$468.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $468.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.20 million and the lowest is $466.04 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $15.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,555. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $355.87 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.46.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

