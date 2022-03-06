Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $118.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.30 million. Payoneer Global reported sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $539.75 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,308. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

