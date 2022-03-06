Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $361.32. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.19. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

