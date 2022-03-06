Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €44.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.60 ($50.11).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($54.38) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

