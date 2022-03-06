Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.16 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.400-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

