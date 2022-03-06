$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.75. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. 86,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,555. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

