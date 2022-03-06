Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,729. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $700.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.