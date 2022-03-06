Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Pentair stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 1,421,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

