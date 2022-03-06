Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $6.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

