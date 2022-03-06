AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.69.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

ALA traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$19.47 and a twelve month high of C$28.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

