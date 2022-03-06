Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.
MTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.47. 286,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,170. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.48.
Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.