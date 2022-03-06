Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

MTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.47. 286,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,170. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

