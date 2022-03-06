FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. 313,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,993. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $340.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 239,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

