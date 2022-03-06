Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.