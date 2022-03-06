Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

TTC stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,384. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

