-$0.07 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $13,553,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $4,657,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $5,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Identiv by 493.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 514,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,130. Identiv has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,531.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

