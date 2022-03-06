Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.86 ($8.49).

SHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 650 ($8.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.73) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.31) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 547.50 ($7.35). 318,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($9.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 617.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

