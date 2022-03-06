Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 191,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $270.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

