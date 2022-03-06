Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 733,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,263. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,469,000 after buying an additional 425,325 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 67,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.