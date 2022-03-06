Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 608,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

