Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives $8.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.