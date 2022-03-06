Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 117,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,522,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. 41,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

