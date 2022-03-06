Short Interest in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) Declines By 30.2%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JWSM remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,574. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

