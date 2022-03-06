PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NRGX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 81,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,410. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.