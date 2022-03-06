Zacks: Analysts Expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to report $8.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Imperial Oil posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $37.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $39.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.26 billion to $39.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Imperial Oil.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. 408,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,069. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

