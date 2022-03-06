$558.48 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $558.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.45 million to $566.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 70.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.78. The stock had a trading volume of 582,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,949. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.98. MSCI has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

