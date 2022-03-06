REAL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00034365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00103151 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.