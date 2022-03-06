Crust One Day Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007381 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00106515 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

