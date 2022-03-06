Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,891.36. 167,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,695. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,168.00 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,836.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

