RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RYB Education in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter.

RYB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter.

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

