Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 974,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Qudian has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

