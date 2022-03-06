Short Interest in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Drops By 41.4%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RERE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 413,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. AiHuiShou International has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.