Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $128.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,060. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

