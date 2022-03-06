Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Declines By 30.2%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDDY stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 42,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,959. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.