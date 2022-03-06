Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 945,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,656. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

