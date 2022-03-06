Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Declines By 29.5%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. 103,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.42. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

