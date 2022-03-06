Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Separately, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$16.90 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.60%.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.