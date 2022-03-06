Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,705. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

