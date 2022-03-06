WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Cap of $48.89 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00016531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $48.89 million and $867,411.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

