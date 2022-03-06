Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

NYSE BIG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

