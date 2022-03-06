CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $5.42 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $460,832.47 and $418.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00014119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.84 or 0.99857762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012864 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

